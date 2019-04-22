Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Johnson.

David Lee Johnson, 80, of California, died Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was born Wednesday, August 31, 1938, in McPherson, Kan., a son of the late Ernest and Martha Duckworth Johnson.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, William Robert Johnson (March 14, 2009), and two brothers, Gregory and John Johnson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie Johnson of California; daughter Catherine Lee Johnson of California; brother Richard Johnson and wife Marcia of Great Bend, Kan.; sister Diane Weil and husband Harry of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dawn Hargraves officiating.

Interment will be private.