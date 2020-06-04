David M. Chivers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David M. Chivers, 71, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in The Grove at Washington, following a lengthy illness.He was born June 19, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Glenn R. Jr. and Delilace Day Chivers.He was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School, and worked in carpentry, as a roofer and handy man.He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Surviving are a son, Justin (Tina Bennett) Chivers of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Maria Holland of Pittsburgh and Lelia (Andy Mowrer) Long of Elizabethtown; a sister, Cheryl L. Miller Boyer of Quitman, Ga.; six grandchildren, Sydney B. Chivers, Claudia Malarkey, Gretchen Long, Alyssa (Alex McComb) Holland, Emily (John Zyglowicz) Holland and Matalyn Holland; four great-grandchildren, McKenzie Holland, Zeke and Zandra McComb, and Aries Diaz; a niece, Heather Renfroe; and a nephew, Joel L. Miller.All services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved