David M. Chivers, 71, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in The Grove at Washington, following a lengthy illness.He was born June 19, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Glenn R. Jr. and Delilace Day Chivers.He was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School, and worked in carpentry, as a roofer and handy man.He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Surviving are a son, Justin (Tina Bennett) Chivers of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Maria Holland of Pittsburgh and Lelia (Andy Mowrer) Long of Elizabethtown; a sister, Cheryl L. Miller Boyer of Quitman, Ga.; six grandchildren, Sydney B. Chivers, Claudia Malarkey, Gretchen Long, Alyssa (Alex McComb) Holland, Emily (John Zyglowicz) Holland and Matalyn Holland; four great-grandchildren, McKenzie Holland, Zeke and Zandra McComb, and Aries Diaz; a niece, Heather Renfroe; and a nephew, Joel L. Miller.All services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.