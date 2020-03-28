David Mark Hamilton of Prosperity passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

He was born November 26, 1957, a son of William Hamilton and the late Joan Hamilton.

David was the beloved husband of Jeanne Hamilton; loving father of Kristi Lynn Hamilton; cherished grandfather of Nikolas Gatts; and dear brother of Sharon Tharp, William Hamilton and Timothy Hamilton. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

David was a graduate of Peters Township High School and West Virginia University.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit pittsburghcremation.com.