David Mark Hamilton of Prosperity passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

He was born November 26, 1957, a son of William Hamilton and the late Joan Hamilton.

David was the beloved husband of Jeanne Hamilton; loving father of Kristi Lynn Hamilton; cherished grandfather of Nikolas Gatts; and dear brother of Sharon Tharp, William Hamilton and Timothy Hamilton. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

David was a graduate of Peters Township High School and West Virginia University.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
