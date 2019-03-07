Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Martin Cowden.

David Martin Cowden, 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his family by his side. He had been a resident of Pittsburgh for 60 years after leaving the country life of his dairy farm in Hickory. He was a son of the late Walter Lee Cowden and Winnie Culp Cowden.

David was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953. He owned and operated his own dairy before moving to Pittsburgh. He made home deliveries of milk.

He loved cars and enjoyed going to auctions, along with his truck driving career with Kaufman's and Brownberry Bakery and Liquid Carbonics.

On July 17, 1954, he married Mary Zablocki Cowden, who survives.

Also surviving are his brother, Ed (Rose) Cowden of Cherry Valley; daughter, Jean (Gary) Stevens of Slovan and son, Michael of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Lou Ardillo of Langeloth, Mike (Haley) Lewis of Monaca, John (Jen) Lewis of Ingram, Kelly (Mike) Yanek of Burgettstown and Joseph (Ally) Stevens of Bulger; and 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary Pasquale, Trevor Ardillo, Alexis Ryan, Brant Yanek, Cassidy and Axel Stevens, Conner, Emma, Roman Lewis, Violet and Hazel Lewis.

Deceased are his daughter, Mary Anne Lewis; brothers, Tom and Walter; and sisters, Dorothy Richey, Rachel hill, Jane Ott and Laura Weaver.

Visitation was held from 2 to 6 p.m. only Wednesday in Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, 165 Noble Avenue, Crafton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in Ascension Church Worship Site of Saint Phillips Parish. Burial with full military honors will be in Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.