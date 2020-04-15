David "Juve" McVay, 64, of West Finley, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 3, 1955, a son of the late Wallace "Bud" McVay and Kathleen Holloway McVay.

He was a 1973 graduate of McGuffey High School.

Mr. McVay had worked at the Marianna Mine for 12 years and Dynamet for 25 years.

David was a member of the Anawanna Hunting and Fishing Club, Claysville American Legion Post 639 and the Arms Club.

An avid hunter and NASCAR racing fan, he loved riding his all-terrain vehicle on the trails.

Surviving are a sister, Janice (Robert) Ruffalo of Prosperity; a nephew, Bobby (Danielle) Ruffalo of Canonsburg; a niece, Kami (Brian) Manni of Canonsburg; a great-nephew, Luca Manni; and two great-nieces, Gianna and Bella Ruffalo.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

