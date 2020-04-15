David McVay (1955 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David McVay.
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Obituary
Send Flowers

David "Juve" McVay, 64, of West Finley, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 3, 1955, a son of the late Wallace "Bud" McVay and Kathleen Holloway McVay.

He was a 1973 graduate of McGuffey High School.

Mr. McVay had worked at the Marianna Mine for 12 years and Dynamet for 25 years.

David was a member of the Anawanna Hunting and Fishing Club, Claysville American Legion Post 639 and the Arms Club.

An avid hunter and NASCAR racing fan, he loved riding his all-terrain vehicle on the trails.

Surviving are a sister, Janice (Robert) Ruffalo of Prosperity; a nephew, Bobby (Danielle) Ruffalo of Canonsburg; a niece, Kami (Brian) Manni of Canonsburg; a great-nephew, Luca Manni; and two great-nieces, Gianna and Bella Ruffalo.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.