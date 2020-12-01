David "Dave" Mesar, 69, of Vestaburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born November 2, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of the late Steve and Pearl Wright Mesar.

Mr. Mesar was a 1969 graduate of Beth-Center High School and earned an Associate's degree in Electronics from the Washington Institute of Technology.

He was employed at AT Massey Corp. Vesta #5 from 1971 to 1985 and was later employed in the maintenance department of Ensinger Inc. in Meadowlands for more than 20 years.

Dave was a member of Free & Accepted Masons #237 Beallsville, Consistory of Valley of Pittsburgh, California Sportsman's Club, Sun Valley Lodge Hunting Club and Trout Unlimited.

He enjoyed fly fishing, fly tying, hunting, reading, Westerns and his dog, Baron.

On August 28, 1971, he married Vickie Kuklar Mesar, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Lesa Votovich (Michael) of Brownsville, Jamie Mesar of Billings, Mont., and Stephanie Robison of Fredericktown; two grandchildren, David and Emilee Winkleblech; and a sister, Marie Patulak of Coventry, Conn.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Amedysis Hospice, 2181 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street #105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; Masonic Learning Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.