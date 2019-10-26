David Michael Lee Smouse, 19, of Waynesburg, died at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at home.

He was born Sunday, May 14, 2000, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Douglas Smouse, and Bonnie J. Makel Smouse of Waynesburg.

David was affiliated with Whiteley Creek Community Church in Waynesburg. He was also a member of East Franklin Grange #1709 and Future Farmers of America. He was an avid video gamer and loved fishing, photography and hiking. He was the caregiver for his mother.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Rebecca (Steve) McIntire of Waynesburg; four brothers, Kevin Michael Smouse of Romney, W.Va., Jeffrey Alan (Sara) Smouse of Centerville, Va., Frank Douglas (Chelsea) Smouse of Waynesburg and Jonathan Smouse of Orlando, Fla.; and several foster brothers and sisters as well as nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. There will be additional visitation from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, October 29, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joseph Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.