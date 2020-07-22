1/1
David N. Rennick
1977 - 2020
David N. Rennick, 42, of Seattle, WA., formerly of Cecil, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Seattle.

He was born on August 4, 1977 in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, son of Stephanie Popich Rennick of Millers Run Road, Cecil Township, and the late Neil Rennick.

David was a former member of Cecil Boy Scout Troop #1369, where he achieved the rank of Eagle. He was a 1995 graduate of Canon- McMillan High School and a 1999 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science with a minor in Economics.

He was previously employed at the corporate offices of Dick's Sporting Goods and Rue 21 in the Payroll Department. He was currently employed at Amazon Headquarters in Seattle as a North American Senior Payroll Tax Analyst, where he had been for the past four years.

In his spare time, David enjoyed attending games of the Pittsburgh Sports Teams, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also enjoyed traveling, and going to the family cabin where he fished, hiked and rode his ATV.

Surviving in addition to his mother; is his brother, Steven, of Millers Run Road, Cecil Township; aunts, Kathy Popich of Cecil, and Joan Moffit of Gainesville, Ga., cousins, Amy Galicic Miller (the late Curt) and their sons, Ian and Austin of Bethel Park, Ed Galicic Jr. (Stacy) and their daughter Brooklyn of Canonsburg; Jill Nelson (Rick) of Woodstock, Ga. and their children Aaron and Rachel, Jacqueline Miller and her children Kelly and Matthew of Roselle, Ill., and a host of many close and longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Nick and Estelle Rennick, and his maternal grandparents Steve and Grace Popich.

There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil, PA with Father Stan Gregorek officiating.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
July 22, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrew Osborne
