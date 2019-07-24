David O. Blue, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 8 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Donnell House in Washington.

He was born Wednesday, February 17, 1932 in Lambert, and was raised in Pitt Gas. He was a son of the late Ralph Blue and Waneta Phillips Blue.

Mr. Blue was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church. He was also a 50 year member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 Free and Accepted Masons. He was a veteran having served with the United State Air Force during the Korean War.

For 34 years Dave worked in the Central Greene School District, retiring in 1989. During his tenure he worked as a school teacher, home visitor and principal of the Eastward Elementary School, Southward Elementary School and the Perry Elementary School.

Dave loved to tinker and always would say that it is good to know people. He was fortunate enough to have many friends that he considered family. He never knew a stranger and he was generous with his time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Connie L. Arnold Blue, whom he married on November 11, 1961.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Elsenheimer of Waynesburg and Lori (Randy) Patterson of Scenery Hill; four grandchildren, Evan Hunter Patterson, McKenna Corinne Patterson, Andrew David Elsenheimer and Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer; and several nieces and nephews. Dave was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are three sisters and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, with Rev. William Sukolsky and Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating. Entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. The Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Graveside military rites will be accorded by the Greene County Veterans and representatives of the United States Air Force.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rogersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Rogersville, PA 15359. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.