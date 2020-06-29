David P. Cumer Jr.
David P. Cumer Jr., 84 of Washington, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Premiere Washington Health Center.

He was born April 9, 1936, in Chartiers Township, a son of the late David P. and Minnie Steinheiser Cumer.

Mr. Cumer was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

He was employed for 35 years at McGraw-Edison Power Systems in Canonsburg.

Mr. Cumer was a member of Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church.

David enjoyed farming, cutting grass and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

On October 19, 1956, he married Lois Moore, who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Donna Hoefler, Ronald Cumer (Vicky), Lynn Andre (Russell) all of Washington, Kevin Cumer (Jan) of Avella and Jay Cumer (Jeanine) of Houston; three brothers, Howard Cumer (Linda) and John Cumer both of Washington and Robert Cumer (Cheryl) of Claysville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to his parents are a grandson, Nicholas Cumer; and two brothers, Charles and George Cumer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Tuesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 29, 2020.
