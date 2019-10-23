David P. Dickey, 65, of Carmichaels, passed away at 7:49 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born November 6, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Effie Susan Dickey.

David was a 1975 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and earned an associate degree in accounting. He resided in Cumberland Township most of his life, where he volunteered at the Carmichaels Senior Center and also delivered Meals on Wheels. David became a friend to all that he met.

He enjoyed playing bingo, cards, scratch off tickets and the lottery.

David cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. On November 6, 1983, he married Susan Miller, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Matthew H. Dickey (Katelyn) of Crucible; three daughters, Sonya R. Miller (Bill Ruffner) of Gates, Tammie S. Jackowski (Richard) of Zanesville, Ohio, and Sarah E. Dickey (Michael Murawski) of Nemacolin; nine grandchildren, Joanne, Anthony, Shayla, Shaylon, Marco, Mason, Kaylee, Marcus and Myles; two brothers, William "Bill" Dickey of Nemacolin and Joseph L. Dickey of Greensboro; two sisters, Mary Lou Balogh of Nemacolin and Suzie M. Gency (Rick) of Chesapeake, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his beloved cat, Gizmo.

Deceased are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Woodrow and Sue Dickey and Chad and Kathy Dickey, and an additional brother-in-law, Dennis Balogh.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, October 24, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Pastor Tim Tanner will officiate.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to at .

