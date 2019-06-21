David P. Stoneking, 67, of Waynesburg, died at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Washington Hospital, Washington.

He was born Friday, January 18, 1952, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde Stoneking and Mary Hester Stoneking.

Mr. Stoneking attended Eastview Assembly of God Church in Waynesburg. He was a graduate of Milton Hershey School in Hershey. He enjoyed sports and motorcycles. Mr. Stoneking liked to visit North Carolina and loved the North Carolina State football team. He was a coal miner having worked for Cumberland Coal Mine.

Surviving are one son, David P. Stoneking Jr. and his wife, Beth of Waynesburg; two grandsons, Hunter Agee and Tyler Stoneking; two sisters, Dora Craver of Mt. Morris and Esther Kerns of Bay Shore, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one sister, Eleanor Hannah; three brothers, John Stoneking, James Stoneking and Phil Stoneking.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, with the Rev. James Galbraith officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information can be found at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.