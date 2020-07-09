David "Dave" Perry, 67, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in The Grove at Washington, following a sudden illness.

He was born October 30, 1952, in Washington, to the late Tony and Jemina Angellilo Perry, who survives.

Dave had a love for painting and spent many years of his life making it his career. He was also an avid Steelers fan and loved watching the games with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Danny (Megan) Perry of Butler and Chris Perry of Florida; three grandchildren, Korbin, McKinley and Lykan of Butler; his mother, Jemima Perry, and his sister Darlene Goglin, both of Washington; one niece, Rachel (Timothy) Admire of Windsor, Calif.; one nephew, Tony (Courtney) Perry of Petaluma, Calif.; cousins Carmen N. (Joyce) Perry Jr., Tina (Don) Gshinsky, Tami (Jan) Avolia, all of Washington, Lynette (Ted Odder) Toth of Florida; and many second and third cousins.

He was preceded in death by father Tony Perry; cousins Luanne Wyland and husband Clint Wyland; and cousin Travis Larson.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, in The Alpine in Washington. Friends and family accepted.