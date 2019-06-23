Lifelong Washington resident

David R. Clemens, 69, of Washington, joined his loving family in Heaven May 25, 2019. He passed away peacefully in Donnell House with his devoted wife by his side. He was born in Washington September 10, 1949, a son of the late Robert Leroy and Mary Ellen Broad Clemens.

Dave married his sweetheart, Susan L. Prigg, September 4, 1989, and their life together was always shared with loving fur babies, that they called their kids.

He graduated from Trinity High School in 1967 and held several jobs before starting to work at Blacktop Paving, where he was a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring due to a work injury disability.

In his younger years, he would take fun rides on his motorcycle and plant a big garden to share. Dave was a great cook and loved to hunt, fish, target shoot and always play with his fur babies. He loved his home and the times he could be outside sharing walks and car rides with his wife and their kids.

A big man with a good and kind heart, always smiling, loved talking to people and willing to help anyone he could.

Dave belonged to the Claysville and Meadowlands sportsmen clubs, Washington Moose Lodge 22 and the United Steelworkers Heavy Highway Union 14693. He once served as union president and worked hard to do a good job representing the members.

Dave is survived by his devoted wife, Sue, and their kids, Nikki, Sparkle, Smokey, Button and Trixie; loving sister Roberta and Sam Findling; cherished brother Rick and Judy Clemens; dear nephews and nieces, Danny, Cory, Katy, Nancy and their families. He also leaves special friends and many cousins.

To respect his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services.

To honor his memory, please make a donation to the Washington Area Humane Society in Eighty Four.

The family gives heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped Dave during these last hard years when his many medical needs were so great. His very strong will to live was a true loving inspiration to all who knew him.