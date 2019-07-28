David R. Fenton (1953 - 2019)
Obituary
David R. Fenton, 65, of Cecil Township, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born August 9, 1953, in Washington, a son of the late David P. and Laura Hostnick Fenton.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired program manager at Hewlett-Packard, he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pirates and Pitt Panthers. Dave had a true love and appreciation for music throughout his life and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables in his garden. He always made it a priority to keep in touch with his friends and family.

Surviving are his loving companion, Carol Crowe Hines; his daughter, Victoria Metz and her mother, Marie Metz; a brother, Eric (late Sandra) Fenton; a sister, Laura (Carl) Sustrich; two nephews, Carl Allen and Jacob Sustrich; and an uncle, Frank (Judy) Hostnick.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Service and interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 28, 2019
