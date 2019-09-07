David R. "Dave" Harden Sr., 80, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Seacoast McLeod Hospital, Little River, S.C.

He was born July 18, 1939, in Washington, a son of the late William E. and Cora B. Fogle Harden.

Mr. Harden was the founder and owner of West Penn Wire. He was a pilot and enjoyed farming, especially baling hay. He was described by those who knew him as a "humble entrepreneur," though he was known as an accomplished innovator in the wire industry.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

On April 28, 1961, in Claysville, Mr. Harden married the love of his life, Edna E. "Billie" Fillinger, who died August 19, 2017.

Surviving are four sons, David R. (Sherri Harris) Harden of Sycamore and Mark F. (Josie) Harden, Michael J. (Mindi) Harden and Scott W. (Christa) Harden, all of Washington; two daughters, Debbie L. (Mike) Vigus of Claysville and Robyn (Steve) LaSalvia of Corry; two brothers, John "Jack" Harden of Hickory, N.C., and Danny (Becky) Harden of Cary, N.C.; 18 grandchildren, Amanda (Darin) Glenn, Tonya Harden, David R. Harden III, Shawn, Athena, Marisa and Ariel Harden, Michael "Alex" (Alaska) Harden, Joseph, Evan, Ryan, Savannah, Gabriella and Tucker Harden, Alexis and Wyatt Hirt and Hunter and Taylor LaSalvia; 10 great-grandchildren, Reede Harden, Cora Glenn, Daisy Walker, Kiarra and Keyton Mulcahy, Anna, Ryver and Rowan Harden, Presley Harden, Vivienne Leek and Sawyer Galiffa; three brothers-in-law, Bobby (Erick) Easterbrook and Don Hayes; a sister-in-law, Peggy (Marty) Shaw; and his loving canine companion, Rocky.

Deceased are a brother, William K. Harden, who died in infancy, and a sister-in-law, Sally Hayes.

Friends were received Friday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, with the Rev. George Garancosky Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Claysville Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Claysville American Legion Post 639.

Dave single-handedly presented to everyone the opportunities to live their fullest, most meaningful lives, and his family would cherish the thought of people continuing his selfless acts of kindness.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.