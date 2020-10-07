David Robert Freno, 61, of Cecil, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his home, with family by his side.

He was born January 30, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Robert J. and M. June Phillips Freno.

Mr. Freno was a 1977 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

He owned D & J Construction and enjoyed building things. He always had a vision of how to improve and make things look better. In addition to running his own business, he did sub- contracting work for SDC Remodeling for five years.

Mr. Freno was a member of St. Oscar Romero Parish.

He enjoyed sports and was active in the Canonsburg Youth Softball Association. Dave was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed watching college basketball and taking his GTO for drives. He was a collector of tools and electronics and had a never-ending list of home improvements.

More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.

On February 21, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Kimberly Cowden, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Justin Freno (Leigh) of Pittsburgh, Kristen Freno of Cecil and Dr. Jonna Drost (Dustin) of Kennedy Township; five grandchildren, Gia Minella, Ethan and Noah Freno, and Dean and Jolie Drost; two sisters, Lisa Chappel (Tom) and Amy Collins (Kevin), both of Houston; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, www.cancer.org, or to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.