David Scott Frye, 50, of Washington, formerly of Claysville, passed away August 10, 2020.

He was born February 27, 1970, in Washington, a son of Melvin L. and Ruth A. Frye of Claysville.

Also surviving two daughters, Devonne and Ashley; two sons, Kenneth and Benjamin; nine grandchildren; a brother, Robert Frye; a sister, Lisa Till; grandmother, Betty Frye Horr; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.