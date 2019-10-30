David Theodore Koman, 75, of Ontario, Calif., died Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was born August 26, 1943, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Andrew Koman and Julia Lazorchak Koman.

Mr. Koman was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1962 to 1964.

He was Russian Orthodox and worked in retail sales in California.

Surviving are a son, Darren William (Lori) Koman of Richmond, Ohio; two brothers, Dennis (Edwina) Koman of Washington and Edward (Donna) Koman of Houston; and five grandchildren, Erika, Donovan, Kyle, Jessika and Bowen.

Deceased are a brother, William Koman, and two sisters, Dorothy Telep and Margaret Dichak.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

