David Walter Hansen passed away suddenly February 7, 2019, at the age of 75. Dave was born in Washington to Walter and Mary Hansen. He studied aerospace engineering at Penn State and went on to work for McDonnell Douglas, Fokker Aircraft USA and Airbus North America, where he had a very successful career selling airplanes.

Dave met his wife Barbara through good family friends and they were engaged three weeks later. They were married for 50 years. After retirement, Dave spent a lot of his time volunteering at the library, preparing and serving meals to the homeless, volunteering at church, reading, traveling with Barbara and spending a lot of time with his children and grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was watch his grandchildren play their various sports and activities. Dave and Barbara went to Alaska a few years ago, completing his visits to all 50 states.

Dave is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, who just passed away on July 15, 2018. He leaves behind his three children, Jason (Stefanie), Jennifer Solomon (Patrick) and Molly Good (Jason); nine loving grandchildren; and his older brother, Jim (Sharon). He also leaves behind his loving beagle, Pete.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Dave's life at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, in Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Va.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to "Rise Against Hunger," checks can be made out to PPC and mailed to Providence Presbyterian Church. Please indicate "In memory of David Hansen/RAH" in memo line. Or, donations can be made in his name to Bailey's Crossroads Homeless Shelter at New Hope Housing, 8407 East Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309. Please indicate for Bailey's Crossroads Shelter in memory of David Hansen.