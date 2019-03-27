Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Hampton.

David Wayne Hampton, 60, of Claysville, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019, in his home, following heart surgery.

He was born August 26, 1958, in Washington, a son of the late William and Joyce Houston Hampton.

He was a graduate of Washington High School.

Dave proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 159th Medical Detachment.

Mr. Hampton worked for 11 years as a chef for Strabane Trails.

His love for his family and friends was overwhelming, and he had a laugh that was so contagious, everyone loved to join in.

He was a person who never met a stranger, and everyone who met him loved him and he loved them equally in return. He will be missed by so many.

David enjoyed hunting, gardening and the Three Stooges.

Dave's favorite thing to do on Mondays was watch World Wrestling Federation with his fur-baby, his best boy Luca. They had the kind of loving bond a person feels forever.

On October 23, 1999, he married Kathy Anderson, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Tony (Rachel) Coffield of Washington and Jason (Jen) Taylor of Washington; two daughters, Shannon (Tim) Carty of State College and Jamie Bard of Long Beach, Calif.; a brother, Dale (Cindy) Hampton of Washington; two sisters, Susan (Glen) Clutter of Amity and Sharon (Joe) Bilitski of Port Charlotte, Fla.; three grandchildren, Winifred, Isabella and Brandon; and a brother-in-law, David "Spark" (Darleen) Anderson.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Military rites will be accorded in the cemetery by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

