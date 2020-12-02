David William Burt Sr., 70, of Washington died Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1950, in Washington, to Robert and Alice Waychoff Burt.

His early years were spent in the Lone Pine and Amity areas before moving to Washington in 1963. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1969 and then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1970-1971 as an infantryman 1st Cavalry and radio operator in Vietnam. He earned a national Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantryman badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Sharpshooter and Marksman.

He worked for Shenango Coke Plant in Neville Island from 1975 until his retirement in 2005. He worked as a battery foreman earning him the name Battery Burt. He ended his employment there as an operations foreman.

After his retirement he couldn't stand not being busy so he briefly worked as an usher for the Washington Wild Things and in the mailroom at the Observer-Reporter.

Dave loved to hunt, but after suffering a stroke in 2007 and losing all ability in his left arm he was no longer able to do that, but he kept up his love for golfing and especially bowling, figuring out a way to do both one-handed successfully. Bowling was his favorite sport to participate in. He was a member of the Sunday Nite Pinbusters and the Meadows Senior League. He loved traveling to the Peterson Tournament each year in Chicago and especially loved watching his kids and grandchildren bowl. He loved his family very much. He enjoyed going to all the sporting events and other activities that his children and grandchildren participated in when his health permitted. He enjoyed coaching his granddaughter's softball team (Marchand Auto) for several years. He had a love for Nascar, especially Dale Sr. and Jr., the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with his favorite player being Mike Webster.

He loved country music, with Tanya Tucker being his favorite singer. His greatest thrill was getting a kiss from her at one of her shows. Dave's trademark hat with the "Damn I'm Good" saying will never be forgotten. He also enjoyed going to the Wheeling Casino.

Dave loved attending Waychoff family reunions every year, which he helped to organize.

Dave was a fighter, a husband, a Dad, granddad, Vietnam veteran, a hero.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Glenda Coffey Burt, whom he married September 13, 1986; three children, Davina (Ryan) Hopper of Washington, Danny (Natasha) Burt of Belle Vernon, Duane Burt of Amity; grandchildren Morgan (Noah) Pattison, Mia (Jarell) Pattison, Jacob Pattison, Grace Hopper, Wyatt Hopper, Jackson Hopper, Damien Burt, Dakota Burt, Zakery Burt, Zayden Burt, Zykoda Burt; a sister, Evelyn Hickman (Jerry) of Richeyville; two brothers, Bob (Rose) Burt of Columbus, Ohio, and Donnie (Marie) Burt of Canonsburg; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Sam) Burt of Largo, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Kenny (Crystal) Morris of West Alexander, who was more of a brother to him than a cousin. He also leaves behind the family dog, Talia.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sons, David Burt Jr. and Douglas Burt, who died at birth; as well as a brother, James Burt.

Dave spent a lot of time in the Washington Hospital over the last several years. He would always tell anyone who entered his room to smile. He made several friends in the Healthsystem. His greatest friend in the healthcare system was Dr. Michael Falcione of Hickory Family Practice. The family will forever be indebted to him.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 5, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301, where funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, December 7. A private burial will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies following funeral services.

Please follow Covid-19 recommendations when attending services.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.