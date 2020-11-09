David "Hoots" Williams, 81, of Cecil, on November 7, 2020.

Born August 23, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Pearl Hoag Williams.

He married his wife Rita Plopa Williams on July 13, 1963.

Loving father, of David (Tania) Williams and Dennis (Jennifer) Williams; cherished grandfather, of Dennis, Rita, Eleanor, Phillip and Sophia Williams; preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita and siblings, June Beaumariage, Robert Williams and Grayce Williams.

A Veteran of the U.S. Army, and an airline mechanic for T.W.A., retiring in 1999. Hoots was a member of the Muse Independent Club.

Family and friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com