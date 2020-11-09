1/1
David Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David "Hoots" Williams, 81, of Cecil, on November 7, 2020.

Born August 23, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Pearl Hoag Williams.

He married his wife Rita Plopa Williams on July 13, 1963.

Loving father, of David (Tania) Williams and Dennis (Jennifer) Williams; cherished grandfather, of Dennis, Rita, Eleanor, Phillip and Sophia Williams; preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita and siblings, June Beaumariage, Robert Williams and Grayce Williams.

A Veteran of the U.S. Army, and an airline mechanic for T.W.A., retiring in 1999. Hoots was a member of the Muse Independent Club.

Family and friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved