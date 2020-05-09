Davontae L. Johnson
2000 - 2020
Davontae L. Johnson, 19, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.He was born September 4, 2000, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Eric "E.J." Johnson and Sonseeahray Heyman of Washington.Davontae was a student at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind, where he was enrolled from 2003 until 2020. He loved all of the staff and teachers there.Davontae enjoyed being around his family, listening to music and always kept his balloons nearby.Surviving, in addition to his mother, are five brothers, a sister and his stepfather. Also surviving are three aunts and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to his father, are his grandparents, Gilbert and Alice Heyman.To my brother: Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and you are missed beyond measure.All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the family in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
May 9, 2020
He is the best nephew a aunt could ever have. You had a smile that would light up room . Love you Aunt Lala
Rolanda
Family
May 9, 2020
I was one of Davontaes paraprofessionals at School for the Blind. Unfortunately, it wasnt my favorite place to work, but I can tell you, D was the reason I got up every morning and went. He was always swinging me in my desk chair, hitting me with a balloon, bowling BETTER than me or dancing to Michael Jackson. He was the reason I came to work every day. My heart goes out to his family in this time. Just know that when he was dropped off at the school, he was loved more than words. Theres only ever going to be ONE Davontae Johnson.
Marissa Oakley
Teacher
