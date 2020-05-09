I was one of Davontaes paraprofessionals at School for the Blind. Unfortunately, it wasnt my favorite place to work, but I can tell you, D was the reason I got up every morning and went. He was always swinging me in my desk chair, hitting me with a balloon, bowling BETTER than me or dancing to Michael Jackson. He was the reason I came to work every day. My heart goes out to his family in this time. Just know that when he was dropped off at the school, he was loved more than words. Theres only ever going to be ONE Davontae Johnson.

Marissa Oakley

Teacher