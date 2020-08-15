1/
Dean Jay McCallum
Dean Jay McCallum, 56, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Charleroi, died Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was the beloved companion of Bonnie Stover; loving son of Mabel and the late John McCallum; and dear brother of David; and the late sister, Brenda.

Dean is survived by a son, John McCallum; and nephew, Jacob McCallum.

He was employed with the J.L. Donovan Company as a painter in Rockledge, Fla. Dean loved to hunt and fish.

There will be a memorial service at a later date and inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, California. Arrangements entrusted to the Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave
Charleroi, PA 15022
724-483-5545
