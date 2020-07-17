Debbie Domasky, 67, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020. She was born November 14, 1952, in Greensburg, to the late William "Jack" Parke and Mildred Comer McGuigan.

She married her best friend, Frank C. Domasky, November 7, 1970.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a large family that truly loved and admired her, their four children, Kelli and Kevin Krainbucher, Donivan and Stephanie Domasky, Hayli and Trevor Jorgenson, Cory and Sarah Domasky; along with 12 grandchildren.

She was well known in the community for years of volunteer work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Despite ongoing treatments, she was regularly seen going door-to-door. She loved talking about the Bible and giving free Bible studies. It was the Bible's hope of a resurrection to a paradise earth (Revelation 21:3,4) and the loving support from family and friends that gave her the strength needed to endure the long battle with cancer. Her sense of humor and example of godly devotion will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be given using Zoom. For details, text or call 724-344-9192.