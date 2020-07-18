1/
Debbie Domasky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Debbie Domasky, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, at 67.

She was born November 14, 1952, in Greensburg, to the late William "Jack" Parke and Mildred Comer McGuigan. She married her best friend, Frank C. Domasky, November 7, 1970.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a large family that truly loved and admired her; their four children, Kelli and Kevin Krainbucher, Donivan and Stephanie Domasky, Hayli and Trevor Jorgenson, Cory and Sarah Domasky; along with 12 grandchildren.

She was well known in the community for years of volunteer work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Despite ongoing treatments, she was regularly seen going "door to door." She loved talking about the Bible and giving free Bible studies. It was the Bible's hope of a resurrection to a paradise earth (Revelation 21:3,4) and the loving support from family and friends that gave her the strength needed to endure the long battle with cancer. Her sense of humor and example of Godly devotion will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be given using Zoom. For details, please text or call 724-344-9192.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved