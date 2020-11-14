Debbie Lukacs, 64, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 19, 1956, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tolbert Thomas and Margaret R. Kubiritak Plumley.

Debbie was a 1974 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and resided in Greene County all of her life. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels.

Debbie worked 44 years as a sales associate "selling dreams" for Route 21 Homes, Inc. in Carmichaels. She enjoyed camping and vacationing with her family and bowling with her daughter, Jennifer and friends with the league at Jefferson and later, Bentleyville. Debbie cherished her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.

On June 19, 1976, she married Frank E. Lukacs, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Tolbert Thomas Lukacs (Kaysee) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Moniger (Adrian) of Carmichaels; six grandchildren, Bentley Lukacs, Tolbert Lukacs, Avery Lukacs, Elliana Lukacs, Baylor Lukacs and Lincoln Moniger; a sister, Beverly J. Kerr (Ronald Douglas) of Carmichaels; her mother-in-law, Martha McClure; a sister-in-law, Cindy Plumley of Rices Landing; husband Frank's siblings, John Lukacs (Susie), Mark Lukacs (Janet), Debbie Rivi (Ron), Barbara Benchek (Ernie), Alex Lukacs (Sherri), Mark McClure (Sandra) and Jeff McClure; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Joseph Thomas Plumley, who died in infancy and Robert E. Plumley; and a half-brother, Samuel Plumley and wife Rose.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels with the Rev. Michael A. Zavage as celebrant. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required in the funeral home and the church.

Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

