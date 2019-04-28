Debby Jane Hanes (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Debby Jane Hanes, 56, of Washington, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at UPMC-Montefiore.

She was born August 4, 1962, in Washington, a daughter of the late Dale and Sarah Fraley Riggle.

Debby was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a homemaker.

She loved baking, knitting and sewing and was always the mom who made cookies for her son's class. She was active in parent groups and was a field trip chaperone for her son's school.

Debby loved animals and spending time with her family and friends.

She was married to Ralph C. Hanes, who died December 12, 2005.

Surviving are her son, Russell C. (Deidre) Hanes of Washington; four siblings, Sandra (Leroy) Riggle-Reedy-Dinch, Becky Riggle, Frank Riggle and Nancy Riggle-Spence, all of Washington; two grandchildren, Raife and Sabrina, and a granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Linda Riggle-Earlywine.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, April 30, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019
