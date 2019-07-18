Deborah D. Samila Locante, 62, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 of Brentwood, formerly of Washington, PA.
Beloved wife of 41 years to Peter J. Locante; loving mom of Nicole (Donny) Lohr, Philip (Brianna), Louis and Valerie (Mike) Locante; proud grandma of Jake and Reagan Locante; cherished sister of Les (the late Kim) Samila, Kathy Samila and Michele (Kevin) Pusateri. Also survived by her niece Samantha (Rob) Witteman, nephew Josh Pusateri, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc.,412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com