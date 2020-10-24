Deborah "Debbie" Elizabeth Kirschner Lindsay, 68, of Washington, passed away, surrounded by family, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born August 20, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Vernon and Mary Kirschner.

She was the beloved wife to the late David Lindsay; loving mother to Dana (Rich) Garetson, Tina (Chris) Ruble and Izzy (Jen Trapuzzano) Martini; cherished grandmother to Fallon, Amanda and Haley Black, Richard Garetson, Jet Ruble, Felisha and Stephanie Black, Ashley Walker, and Madison, Nikko Giani Martini; loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandkids; dear sister to Terry (Edward) Lacock, Connie Kirschner, Carol (George) Woodring and Toni (Ken) Passage. Debbie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved doing crafts in her free time. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, including her craft group.

Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A private family service will be held in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

