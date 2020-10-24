1/1
Deborah Elizabeth Kirschner Lindsay
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah "Debbie" Elizabeth Kirschner Lindsay, 68, of Washington, passed away, surrounded by family, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born August 20, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Vernon and Mary Kirschner.

She was the beloved wife to the late David Lindsay; loving mother to Dana (Rich) Garetson, Tina (Chris) Ruble and Izzy (Jen Trapuzzano) Martini; cherished grandmother to Fallon, Amanda and Haley Black, Richard Garetson, Jet Ruble, Felisha and Stephanie Black, Ashley Walker, and Madison, Nikko Giani Martini; loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandkids; dear sister to Terry (Edward) Lacock, Connie Kirschner, Carol (George) Woodring and Toni (Ken) Passage. Debbie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved doing crafts in her free time. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, including her craft group.

Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A private family service will be held in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved