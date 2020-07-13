1/1
Deborah J. Warner
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah J. Warner, 63, of Scott Township, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born February 25, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of James and Margaret Cheadle Rocco.

Mrs. Warner was a 1975 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and graduated from Duffs Business School in 1977.

Debbie was employed as a medical technician at Country Meadows, Bridgeville.

She was a member of the Houston Independent Club and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams, primarily the Steelers and Penguins and college and high school wrestling.

Her true love was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Warner; two children, Robert Jox and his wife Nicole of Mt. Lebanon and Christina Jox of Bridgeville; three stepdaughters, Erica Leuch of Dormont, Michelle Stewart and her husband Greg and Nicole Warner, both of Pittsburgh; six granddaughters, Paige and Carly Jox, Marley and Hallie Leuch, Aubrey Preik and Kenna Stewart; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved