Deborah J. Warner, 63, of Scott Township, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born February 25, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of James and Margaret Cheadle Rocco.

Mrs. Warner was a 1975 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and graduated from Duffs Business School in 1977.

Debbie was employed as a medical technician at Country Meadows, Bridgeville.

She was a member of the Houston Independent Club and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams, primarily the Steelers and Penguins and college and high school wrestling.

Her true love was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Warner; two children, Robert Jox and his wife Nicole of Mt. Lebanon and Christina Jox of Bridgeville; three stepdaughters, Erica Leuch of Dormont, Michelle Stewart and her husband Greg and Nicole Warner, both of Pittsburgh; six granddaughters, Paige and Carly Jox, Marley and Hallie Leuch, Aubrey Preik and Kenna Stewart; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.