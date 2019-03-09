Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Jean Ritchey.

Deborah Jean Ritchey, R.N., 65, of Carmichaels, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in her home after a long illness.

Mrs. Ritchey was born August 8, 1953, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late George Robert Gideon and Melva Jean Miller Gideon.

On October 6, 1974, Deborah married Robert B. Ritchey, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Jennifer Madlock of La Salle, Mich. and Blair Ritchey (Emily) of Delmar, Md.; four grandchildren, Hailey and Caleb Ritchey, and Brody and Brianna Madlock; brother Kevin Gideon (Jackie) and sister-in-law Karen Gideon, all in North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brother Robert Gideon Jr. is deceased.

Mrs. Gideon graduated from Waynesburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked at Uniontown Hospital as a registered nurse until becoming ill.

She was a member of Greene Valley Presbyterian Church of Carmichaels, and sang in the church choir.

She loved her grandchildren dearly.

Family and friends will be received in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA. 15320, 724-966-5100, Friday, March 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Keith Larsen, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greene Valley Presbyterian Church.