Deborah L. Gilpin (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah L. Gilpin.
Service Information
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA
15313
(724)-632-5454
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deborah L. Gilpin, 59, of Clarksville, East Bethlehem Township, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 9, 1960, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Harry J. Gilpin Sr. and Rosemarie Cinelli Gilpin of Marianna, who survives.

Deborah was a 1978 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

She owned and operated Deborah's School of Dance in Fredericktown for more than 30 years.

She enjoyed fishing and her cats, Kiki and Missy. Dancing was her passion.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, is a brother, Harry L. "Butch" Gilpin Jr. of Sharpsburg, Ga.

Deceased is her father, Harry J. Gilpin Sr., who died November 26, 2005.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 28, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.