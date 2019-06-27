Deborah L. Gilpin, 59, of Clarksville, East Bethlehem Township, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 9, 1960, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Harry J. Gilpin Sr. and Rosemarie Cinelli Gilpin of Marianna, who survives.

Deborah was a 1978 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

She owned and operated Deborah's School of Dance in Fredericktown for more than 30 years.

She enjoyed fishing and her cats, Kiki and Missy. Dancing was her passion.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, is a brother, Harry L. "Butch" Gilpin Jr. of Sharpsburg, Ga.

Deceased is her father, Harry J. Gilpin Sr., who died November 26, 2005.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 28, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.