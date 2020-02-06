Deborah L. Kraushaar Turner, 54, of Muse, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born October 9, 1965, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Francis "Red Dog" Kraushaar, with whom she made her home, and the late Donna Greer Kraushaar.

Debbie was a 1984 graduate of Canevin High School and was a Christian who attended South Canonsburg Church.

Left behind to cherish her memory, in addition to her father, are her beloved children, Arielle and her husband, Ian Chronister of Pittsburgh, Dayton Turner and Maleea Turner, both of Raleigh, N.C.; her sister, Stacy Lebrija; nephews Christian and Nick Lebrija of Miami, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind her dear cat, Charlie.

Friends and family are welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Services and interment will be private.

