Deborah Lynn Holden, 61, of Washington, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 7, 2019 in her home. She was born November 7, 1957 in Monongahela, the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Jane Soltis Ceccone.

Mrs. Holden was a graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School. She was an active member of the Glenn Street Free Methodist Church of Washington. Mrs. Holden was employed by the Washington Hospital for 32 years where she held various positions throughout her career. She was very active with TRPIL of Washington and was an activist for the disabled. Mrs. Holden was also active with the Washington County Food Bank and the American Red Cross. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and playing scratch-off lotto tickets. Mrs. Holden enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her beloved fur-baby dog, "Gidget". Most of all, she was a devoted, loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. Mrs. Holden will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her husband, Frank W. Holden Jr., died July 16, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Ann Holden of Washington; two sons, Christopher (Melissa) Holden of Canonsburg and Frank "Turtle" (Amanda) Holden of Washington; a brother, Randy Ceccone of Washington; and by seven grandchildren, Ian, Dominique, Anna, Ava, Xander, Atara and Pieper.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Holden was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Holden.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, in the Glenn Street Free Methodist Church, 690 Glenn Street, Washington, PA 15301. Pastor Travis Edgar will officiate. The public is welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Glenn Street Free Methodist Church at the address listed above. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com