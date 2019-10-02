Deborah Lynn Lowery, 58, passed away the morning of Monday, September 30, 2019, in her home in McMurray, after a short battle with cancer.

Deborah was the loving daughter of Rosalie and Gerald Lowery. She is survived by her father; her brothers, Michael and Scott; and her tuxedo cat, Rooney.

Deborah graduated from Peters Township High School in 1979, where she was active in the theater. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame of Thespian Troupe 185 in her senior year. She continued to pursue her love of theater in Grove City College, where she earned a degree in communication arts in 1983. It was there she made some of the deepest, most enduring friendships of her life. In 1991, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. In subsequent years, she worked for Travelers Insurance, Goodrich & Goodrich, and Woomer & Hall.

Services and inurnment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Friends.

"Every moment is the fruit of forty thousand years."

– Thomas Wolfe, "Look Homeward, Angel"