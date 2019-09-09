Deborah Lynne Hinebaugh Spacht, 56, of Mt. Morris, died Friday, September 6, 2019, from injuries received in an automobile accident.

She was born Saturday, June 29, 1963, in Bermuda. Her father, James Gleason Hinebaugh Sr. and wife Janice of Maysville, W.Va., and her mother, Linda Lou Lohr Hickman and husband Jerry of Waynesburg, all survive.

Mrs. Spacht was affiliated with St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Star City, W.Va. She enjoyed her cat and loved doing crafts. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and aunt.

She worked as the secretary/bookkeeper for her husband's business, Skip's Custom Body and Frame Shop in Mt. Morris. Most recently, she was also cafeteria manager for Morgantown High School and had also worked as a cook for several years.

In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by her Husband, Donald J. "Skip" Spacht, whom she married October 16, 1982; a son, Donald James "DJ" Spacht of Mt. Morris; a sister, Nichole R. Kennedy and husband Tylor of Morgantown, W.Va.; a brother, Jim Hinebaugh and wife Gay of Petersburg, W.Va.; a stepbrother, Jerry Lee Cooke of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a stepbrother, Scott Cooke.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, with Deborah's aunt Betty Brinneger officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

