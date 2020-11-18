1/1
Deborah M. Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On the 16th of November 2020, Deborah M. Shaw, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 70. Deborah was the daughter of Suzanne Swart Hill and Ernest Hill from Scenery Hill.

Deborah was from Eighty Four. She graduated from Bentworth High School in 1967.

On October 10, 1970, she married the love of her life, Alan M. Shaw; they recently celebrated 50 loving years of marriage.

Deborah was a staple in the community and devout member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church.

For 27 years she was a rural mail carrier for the Scenery Hill post office, where she delivered mail with an unprecedented amount of joy and kindness, always ready and willing to lend a helping hand.

Deborah was a people person. Her love and compassion for her family, friends and neighbors was infinite. She was a proud mother, aunt and grandmother.

She is survived by her three children, Shakira Shaw Johnson (Jefferey Johnson), Joshua Shaw (Dana Reedy Shaw) and Abigail Shaw.

She is also survived by her brother, David E. Hill; and grandchildren, Aidan Aitken, Cailean Aitken, Sheehan Aitken, Gavin Shaw; and her step-grandchildren, Emma and Christian Sadler. She will also be missed by numerous nephews and nieces.

Deborah's family will host a viewing in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made to the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, 856 Spring Valley Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Though she will be missed, Deb’s love and kindness will continue to carry forward. Rest In Peace, Debbie.
Bruce Sheets
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved