On the 16th of November 2020, Deborah M. Shaw, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 70. Deborah was the daughter of Suzanne Swart Hill and Ernest Hill from Scenery Hill.

Deborah was from Eighty Four. She graduated from Bentworth High School in 1967.

On October 10, 1970, she married the love of her life, Alan M. Shaw; they recently celebrated 50 loving years of marriage.

Deborah was a staple in the community and devout member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church.

For 27 years she was a rural mail carrier for the Scenery Hill post office, where she delivered mail with an unprecedented amount of joy and kindness, always ready and willing to lend a helping hand.

Deborah was a people person. Her love and compassion for her family, friends and neighbors was infinite. She was a proud mother, aunt and grandmother.

She is survived by her three children, Shakira Shaw Johnson (Jefferey Johnson), Joshua Shaw (Dana Reedy Shaw) and Abigail Shaw.

She is also survived by her brother, David E. Hill; and grandchildren, Aidan Aitken, Cailean Aitken, Sheehan Aitken, Gavin Shaw; and her step-grandchildren, Emma and Christian Sadler. She will also be missed by numerous nephews and nieces.

Deborah's family will host a viewing in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made to the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, 856 Spring Valley Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360.

