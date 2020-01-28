Deborah L. Nickolas, 68, of Stockdale, formerly of Van Voorhis, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 8, 1951, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late John and Elida "Eve" Cucchiorini Nickolas.

She was a 1971 graduate of Charleroi High School.

Deborah was employed as an underground coal miner with Beth Energy, Mine 60 in Eighty Four for 14 years and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus.

Surviving are one sister, Kathy Collins (Mathew) of Monongahela; six nieces and nephews, Michael and Mathew Collins, Heather and Holly Nickolas, Evonne Henderson and Jonelle Nickolas; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a brother, John Nickolas; and a sister, Rhonda Nickolas.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

