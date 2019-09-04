Debra A. Anderson, 60, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice.

She was born March 24, 1959, in Washington, a daughter of the late Walter U. and Shirley A. Gatten Loar.

Mrs. Anderson was a 1977 graduate of Washington High School and worked as a secretary for RPM Industries of Washington.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Washington, where she was a member of the relief society.

On January 22, 1978, she married Dorland W. Anderson, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Melisa D. (Josh) Anderson Charles of Washington; a sister, Betty Jean Svecnik of Washington; and two grandchildren, Dylan Anderson and Cedelia McGee.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 525 Fairway Street, Washington, PA 15301, with Bishop Corey Long officiating and Pastor Tim Lindsay speaking. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation at www.pancan.org/Pancreatic/Action_Network. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.