Debra A. Woodhouse, 59, of Eighty Four, died Friday, August 7, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 5, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Bert and Barbara Jordan Mertz.

Debra was a 1978 graduate of Taylor-Allderdice High School.

She ran the office for their family business, Woodhouse & Sons, Inc., and in her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania Sons and Daughters of Italy.

On September 9, 1978, in Pittsburgh, she married the love of her life, Wallace J. Woodhouse Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Wallace J. (Courtney) Woodhouse III and Aaron R. Woodhouse, both of Eighty Four; a daughter, Mariann (Matt) Uram of Eighty Four; a brother, Brian Mertz of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Diane (John) Fenk and Donna (Robert) Ptaszkiewicz, both of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Kaydence Woodhouse, Cole Woodhouse, Aaron R. Woodhouse Jr., Zane Uram, McKenna Uram and Matthew Uram Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her maternal grandparents, Adreon and Barbara Jordan.

Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Order of the Eastern Star, www.paoes.org.