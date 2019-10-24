Debra "Debbie" Ann Merchant, 62, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Canonsburg June 15, 1957, to James Merchant and the late Mary Ann Pleskovich Merchant.

Debra was a 1975 graduate of Peters Township High School. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and baking. She was a key employee for Fed-Ex Logistics.

She was very fun-loving and energetic. She enjoyed Depeche Mode concerts and listening to "her" music. She was always different and always trying new things, but very traditional in the kitchen with Gram's recipes.

She lived for the love of her son and thoroughly enjoyed projects with him. She loved to have fun and was always the life of any party she attended. She will be missed by anyone lucky enough to have known her.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Road, where a blessing service will be held Saturday, October 26, time to be announced.