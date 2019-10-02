Debra Ann Ward, 62, of Washington, died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born November 6, 1956, in Cortlandt, N.Y., a daughter of the late Fred and Lea Bertuccelli Bartolotta.

Mrs. Ward was a graduate of Washington High School and was employed by the Washington Hospital for over 25 years. She was a member of the Glenn Street Free Methodist Church in Washington. Mrs. Ward loved reading and studying the Bible. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a true animal lover. Mrs. Ward also enjoyed drawing and listening to music, especially Christian music. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy Ward; two sons, Robert (Elizabeth) Hines and Jason Hines; and a sister, Patricia Cathers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Bartolotta.

Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Friday, October 4, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.