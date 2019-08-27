Debra Baker, 63, of Washington, formerly of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in South Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

She was born August 27, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joel and Shirley Powers Johnson.

Debra was a 1972 graduate of Beth-Center High School.

A homemaker, Mrs. Baker was previously employed by 84 Lumber Company and several local flower shops.

Mrs. Baker was a member of the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church of Washington.

She loved dartball, crafting and playing cards.

Surviving are three children, Marissa Rorabaugh (Mike) of Charleroi, Jesse A. Baker of Harrisburg, and Jared B. Baker of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren, Taylor and Harlee Rorabaugh, Braden and Jorja Baker.

Deceased are her husband, Larry J. Baker, who died March 6, 2015; and a son, Michael Baker, who died in infancy.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m Friday, August 30, in the Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville, with Brian Carroll officiating.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m Friday, August 30, in the Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville, with Brian Carroll officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313.