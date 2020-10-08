Debra Metzler Haywood, 57, of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully in her sleep, October 5, 2020, while on a weekend trip to the mountains.

Deb was born August 13, 1963, at Mon Valley Hospital, a daughter of Alice Jones Metzler of Ellsworth.

Deb was a graduate of Bentworth High School, class of 1981, where she was an outstanding softball player and had a passion for all sports.

That love for sports continued throughout her life as she was one of the biggest Pittsburgh sports fans around. She was the definition of "Bleeding Black and Gold." She loved the Penguins the most and never missed a game. Deb enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Independent Club in Bentleyville.

Her favorite places to go were the relaxing mountains and refreshing beaches.

In addition to her mother, Deb is survived by her two sons, Chad (Alicia) DuBarr of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Cameron Haywood of Washington; grandson, Connor DuBarr; two sisters, Amy (Richard) Moon of Ellsworth and Paula (Scott) Gottheld of Fallowfield; four nieces and nephews, Rich Moon, Carina Gottheld, Bill (Jessica) Moon and Adrianna Gottheld; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation in honor of Deb and her love of the Penguins.

Arrangements are in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.