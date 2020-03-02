Debra Lee Seik, 62, of Oakdale (North Fayette Township), died Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born July 25, 1957, in Washington, she was the beloved daughter of Gerald G. Sr. and Joan M. Esno Seik of Hookstown.

Debra had worked as an interior decorator and was a member of Crossroads Church of North Fayette Township.

She was predeceased by her fiance, Thomas Testa.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Joshua (Brittany) Bable of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Monique (Shawn) Testa-Yanek of Bulger; sister of Gerald G. Seik Jr. of Hopewell Township and Sharon (Randy) Elias of Burgettstown; and three beloved grandchildren, Kolton, Braelyn and Kendall, plus one on the way.

Family and friends are welcome to call at McConnell Funeral Home, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, from 4 until time of service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Cremation will follow.