Debra Marie Salaske, 61, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 20, 1958 in New Eagle, a daughter of the late Edward and Mona Ruth Garrett Walters.

Deb attended Monongahela High School. She was employed for over twenty years as a waitress at Eat'n Park in Monongahela and very involved with their gun bashes and toy bashes that benefitted Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Deb loved cooking holiday meals for her entire family, enjoyed playing on her iPad, doing crafts, scrapbooking and reading her Bible.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Abersold and husband Bill of Butler; son, Edward "EJ" Dragone of Monongahela; three granddaughters, Victoria, Jessica and Eva Abersold; brother, Dennis Walters of New Eagle; six sisters, Mary Kondratowicz and husband Robert of Carroll Township, Lillian Walters and Steven Crisi, Rose Ann Walters and Diane Behanna, all of Monongahela, Rebecca Anderson and husband Mike of Charleroi, Brenda Kennedy and John Demchak of New Eagle; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Brian and Joseph Walters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Tuesday, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, attendance will be limited to 25 guests at any given time inside the funeral home. Masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

